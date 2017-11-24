PD: Shoplifting suspect who drove car into Phoenix swimming pool on the loose

Police are searching for the man who drove a car -- with a woman and toddler in the back seat -- through a block wall and into a swimming pool.

It happened Friday in the area of 59th Avenue and Palm Lane, which is north of McDowell Road in Phoenix.

“Phoenix police observed an adult male jumping into a vehicle and fleeing a parking lot at a high rate of speed,” Sgt. Ala Pfohl explained in an email alert. “When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle the suspect accelerated and drove into a neighborhood.”

Police believe the man might have been shoplifting from a store a little more than a mile from the home where he eventually crashed.

The car landed partially in the pool, appearing to have been balanced precariously on the edge of the deck.

The suspect ran away. Police have identified the man but they have not released any information about him.

A woman and a 3-year-old were in the backseat when the car crashed. They were not injured.

Pfohl said that while the man and woman know each other, their relationship is not clear. Pfohl also said she is not a suspect.

