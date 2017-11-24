Marana police release documents for officers under investigation

A Marana police officer has been fired following an investigation into computer tampering and criminal charges have been filed against her.

Two other officers, Daniel Nicholas and Kyla Sylvia, "resigned while under investigation," said Sgt. Chriswell Scott, the Marana Police Department's Public Information Officer.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the MPD reported a fourth officer was also under investigation. That officer was identified as Keith Storms on Nov. 24.

According to the direct indictment in the Pima County Superior Court, former officer Dionysius Cazares is facing two felony counts of computer tampering, obtaining confidential information.

Marana police released documents related to the internal investigation of all four officer on Nov. 24.

According to police documents, Cazares ran two license plates while she was off duty.

The documents say Cazares ran the plates in order to find out who Officer Nicholas, had spent time with earlier in the night.

Cazares and Nicholas had a prior sexual relationship, according to the documents.

"On or about the 17th Day of September, 2017, Dionysius Cazares exceeding authorization of use or without authorization, committed computer tampering by knowingly obtaining information required by law to be kept confidential or records that are not public record, by accessing a computer, computer system or network, belonging to ACJIS," the indictment states.

The indictment was filed Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Marana Police Department said Cazares was terminated effective Oct. 27.

The ACJIS or Arizona Criminal Justice Information System is a statewide network housing various databases on persons and property in the state, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

On Oct. 17, Cazares appeared in court for an arraignment. The 31-year-old officer, who was not in custody, entered a plea of not guilty.

Two other officers resigned, according to Sgt. Scott, because they are being investigated. Nicholas resigned Oct. 19.

Sylvia admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nicholas and Storms, according to MPD documents.

The documents say that an anonymous citizen witnessed a male and female officer on July 28 possibly engaging in sexual activity at Marana Lake while in uniform apparently on duty.

Police investigation later determined that these two officers were Sylvia and Storms.

Storm submitted his resignation on Nov. 9. According to a Notice of Intended Disciplinary Action from the Marana Police Department, Storms would have been terminated had he not resigned.

Sgt. Scott said Cazares is the only officer facing criminal charges at this time.

Marana Police Chief Terry Rozema was unavailable to talk to Tucson News Now prior to this report being filed.

But Sgt. Scott said Chief Rozema is not at liberty to discuss the open investigation, especially while Officer Cazares is eligible to appeal. State law prohibits the department from commenting during the appeal process. She has 10 business days to file for appeal, with the deadline being Nov. 9, Scott said.

Sgt. Scott said Marana Police could not release any additional information during the ongoing internal investigation by their department. The criminal investigation was "being handled in-house," Sgt. Scott said.

According to department records, Cazares was hired June 29, 2015. According to an official photo on the City of Marana website, she was sworn into office in July 2016.

Cazares' case management conference is set for Nov. 16.

CASE FILES (PDFs)

Investigation of Dionysius Cazares

Notice of Intended Disciplinary Action: Dionysius Cazares

Administrative investigation into officers Daniel Nicholas and Kyla Sylvia

Report on Nicholas-Storms-Sylvia investigation

Notice of Disciplinary Action: Keith Storms

