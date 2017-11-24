City of Mesa: Too warm for Merry Main Street ice rink tonight

If you were planning on hitting the ice at Mesa's Merry Main Street event Friday evening, you'll have to wait another day.

"Due to unusually warm weather conditions and near record-setting temperatures, the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink at Merry Main Street will not be open this evening," City of Mesa spokesman Steve Wright said in an email alert. "We anticipate that the rink will be open for ice skating tomorrow. The Main Street Express trackless train will be operating at the ice rink tonight."

Merry Main Street begins Friday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

"It officially kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa Claus during a brief program at 5:45 p.m. at Main Street and Macdonald," Wright said.

Featuring the new Mesa Christmas Market, which showcases dozens of vendors, visitors to Merry Main Street also will enjoy visits from Santa Claus, Santa’s sELFie Village, Jack Frost Food Truck Forest at Pioneer Park and much more.

Activities run throughout Downtown Mesa along Main Street, from Country Club Drive to just east of Mesa Drive, daily through Jan. 5.

For more information, visit www.merrymainst.com.

Transforming the desert into a winter wonderland ?? The fun starts tonight & lasts thru Jan. 5 #mesaaz #merrymainst pic.twitter.com/6JqHdhB0Hu — City of Mesa, Arizona (@MesaAzgov) November 24, 2017

