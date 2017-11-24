Cabela's offers giveaways during Black Friday opening in Glendale

The first 600 people in line, who were 18 years or older, were eligible to receive a mystery envelope giveaway. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cabela's offered plenty of Black Friday giveaways as it opened its doors at 5:00 a.m. in Glendale.

Some of the items included in the giveaway were outdoor products, firearms or gift cards. The firearms possibly available for prizes were a pistol and a pump-action shotgun.

Firearm winners are required to complete and pass a standard federal background check to take ownership of the firearm.

Nationwide, Cabela's will give away more than $600,000 in Black Friday gifts across the company's participating U.S. retail locations.

Cabela's opened on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

