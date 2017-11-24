Search for memorial design for Arizona firefighters narrows

A panel has narrowed down its search for an artist to design a memorial honoring 19 firefighters who died four years ago.

The Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Partnership announced Wednesday that three artists have been chosen as semi-finalists to memorialize the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

Two live in Arizona. The third resides in California.

The panel reviewed proposals that were submitted in June from 29 artists.

The memorial design that is chosen will go in a 400-square-foot (37-square meter) area on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott.

Nineteen Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in June 2013.

The deaths were depicted in the movie "Only the Brave," which was released in theaters last month.

