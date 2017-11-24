Fatal semi rollover closes eastbound I-40 west of Flagstaff

A fatal crash has closed a section of Interstate 40 eastbound between Williams and Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 174, which is about 10 miles east of Williams. The first highway entrance open to the east of the closure is at Parks Road, milepost 178.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the accident was a two-vehicle fatal collision involving a rolled semi.

There is no estimated time to reopen eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

Crash closes I-40 eastbound west of Flagstaff. No ETA to reopen: https://t.co/XO7Aoc8WNw pic.twitter.com/cWGL6upSkG — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 24, 2017

I-40 eastbound at milepost 174: A semi rollover is blocking the road. An extended closure is possible. pic.twitter.com/1NakADQhNS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 24, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.