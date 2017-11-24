Fatal semi rollover closes eastbound I-40 west of Flagstaff

By Arizona Department of Transportation
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (ADOT) -

A fatal crash has closed a section of Interstate 40 eastbound between Williams and Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is at milepost 174, which is about 10 miles east of Williams. The first highway entrance open to the east of the closure is at Parks Road, milepost 178.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the accident was a two-vehicle fatal collision involving a rolled semi. 

There is no estimated time to reopen eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511. 

