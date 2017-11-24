10-year-old killed in rollover crash on I-40 west of Flagstaff

Traffic on I-40 eastbound still restricted to one lane after a crash involving a semi killed a 10-year-old.

According to DPS, a semi-truck pulling a trailer rear ended an SUV towing a trailer.

The SUV rolled off the roadway, separating from the trailer it was towing. A 10-year-old passenger was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center and later pronounced dead, DPS said.

Eastbound I-40 is restricted to one lane at milepost 174, which is about 10 miles east of Williams while the investigation continues.

There is no estimated time to fully reopen eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Update: One lane (the left lane) has just reopened. It may take some time to get everybody moving again. https://t.co/h00eYbwvS1 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 24, 2017

Crash closes I-40 eastbound west of Flagstaff. No ETA to reopen: https://t.co/XO7Aoc8WNw pic.twitter.com/cWGL6upSkG — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 24, 2017

I-40 eastbound at milepost 174: A semi rollover is blocking the road. An extended closure is possible. pic.twitter.com/1NakADQhNS — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 24, 2017

