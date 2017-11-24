10-year-old killed in rollover crash on I-40 west of Flagstaff

By Arizona Department of Transportation
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (ADOT) -

Traffic on I-40 eastbound still restricted to one lane after a crash involving a semi killed a 10-year-old.

 According to DPS, a semi-truck pulling a trailer rear ended an SUV towing a trailer.

The SUV rolled off the roadway, separating from the trailer it was towing. A 10-year-old passenger was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center and later pronounced dead, DPS said.

Eastbound I-40 is restricted to one lane at milepost 174, which is about 10 miles east of Williams while the investigation continues.

There is no estimated time to fully reopen eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

