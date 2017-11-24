Police: Suspect in custody after stabbing 3 people in Phoenix

One man is in custody after he supposedly stabbed three people in Phoenix early Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One man is in custody after he supposedly stabbed three people in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.

Around 3:00 a.m., a group of people were in a parking lot of a park near 16th Street and Indian School Road when they got into a verbal altercation.

That is when police said the at least one suspect stabbed three people, two men and a woman. The suspect was apprehended by police.

One of the three victims is in serious condition but all of the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers will remain on scene for several hours as they investigate.

