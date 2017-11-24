PD: Officer, suspect hurt after Mesa burgalry

During the search, the suspect sustained a K9 bite along with one of the officers on scene. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An officer was injured while performing a suspect search stemming from a burglary call in Mesa, said Nikolas Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers saw a vehicle leaving the area of Pecos Road and Sossaman Road in Mesa after responding to a burglary call.

The Mesa air unit was able to follow the vehicle as it drove away from the scene and officers unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle, said Rasheta.

The air unit followed the vehicle as it headed eastbound toward 48th Street and Elliot Road, where the vehicle stopped and the driver fled.

Officers conducted an area search and the suspect was located and detained by a Mesa K9. During the search, the suspect sustained a K9 bite along with one of the officers on scene.

Both injuries are not believed to be serious. However, both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, said Rasheta.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time the suspect appears to be facing charges of attempted burglary, multiple warrants and additional charges stemming from his driving tonight.

