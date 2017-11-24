Suspect outstanding after shooting man twice in Phoenix, police say

A man was shot twice, once in the back and once in the shoulder, after an argument in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was shot twice, once in the back and once in the shoulder, after an argument in Phoenix, according to authorities.

Phoenix police officers said that altercation started with an argument near 19th Avenue and Southern Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

That is when an adult male suffered two gunshot wounds, but police said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Currently, it is unknown if the suspect and victim know each other. The suspect is outstanding and there currently is no description available.

The investigation is ongoing and officers said they have a female witness they are interviewing.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.