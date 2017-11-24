Black Friday shopping lasts all night in Anthem

The Thanksgiving leftovers were barely cold before shoppers headed out for Black Friday shopping. One of the busiest spots is The Outlets at Anthem and they are staying open all night long.

All of the shoppers are looking for different things, but after the same deep discounts.

“I’m getting a winter jacket, because we’re going to Europe next week,” says Lauren Holdaway.

The sales are pretty big. Many stores there are offering 60 percent off the entire store.

Some first-time Black Friday shoppers filled the stores, but many say it’s a family affair they never miss.

“This is our family tradition. We come Black Friday shopping every year,” says Melissa Holdaway. “We come with my kids and nieces and nephew, and just always have a great time.”

