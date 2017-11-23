Thanksgiving Day hits high of 87 degrees in Phoenix, ties record

Phoenix hit a high of 87 degrees on Thanksgiving day, tying the record set back in 1950.

The normal average high for this time of the year is 72 degrees.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Capt. Chris Gentry, a spokesman for the Phoenix Fire Department, reported no heat-related mountain rescues.

However, the warmer-than-normal temperatures forecasted over the next few days has him urging locals and out-of-towners to take the proper precautions.

“You have to hydrate all the time,” said Gentry. “You can never have too much water out here. You might encounter somebody who might need some so you can share.”

“There’s no shade so you have to wear proper clothing, long sleeves and hat. Especially people coming in out of town, these mountains are not a joke,” he added.

Stephanie Carlson is visiting from Idaho and is glad to give her snow jacket and ski pants a break.

“I love the heat,” said Carlson while walking up Camelback Mountain. “It’s a nice break from the snow that we have in Idaho right now.”

“It’s definitely a very hot Thanksgiving. I’m not used to the sun being out. Usually it’s kind of cloudy, not as warm,” said Darian Durfey who is visiting from New Orleans.

Locals seemed to embrace the weather.

“It’s what I came to Phoenix 40 years ago to experience,” said Tom Drisler, who spent his morning at the driving range.

Paulita Lopez took her family to Encanto Park because the kids wanted to fish, but wished that it was a little cooler.

“Out in the sun it’s too hot. I’d rather stay in the shade,” said Lopez.

Other families ate up the heat, bringing their entire Thanksgiving feast with them to Encanto Park.

Connecticut native Mark Oliva and his family has been holding their annual meal at various city parks for the last 30 plus years. "Oh yeah, it's fantastic," said Oliva.

Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 80s around the Valley through Sunday.

