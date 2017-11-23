Maryvale's top cop credits community relationships with drop in burglaries

Burglaries account for the second highest number of calls for Maryvale officers. Newly-released statistics show a downward trend and the precinct’s top cop credits good police work, and a good relationship with the community.

“I think one of the challenges would be trying to get to all the calls in a timely manner,” says Phoenix Police Commander Ed DeCastro.

The former Maryvale patrolman returned to the community nine months ago as head of the Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct.

DeCastro says high call volumes combined with a community that keeps growing makes it difficult for his officers to be everywhere at once. His officers rely on residents to let them know if they see something suspicious.

“I think we’ve built that trust with them over time,” says DeCastro.

The number of home burglary calls has declined year after year with more than 4,700 in 2012 down to about 3,600 in 2016. The current year appears to be on pace to reveal another drop in residential burglaries. So far, there have been 3,060 calls in 2017 within the precinct.

DeCastro also credits a squad tasked with following up on cases so patrol officers can continue responding to calls.

