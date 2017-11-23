Phoenix Black Friday shoppers wait in line early Thanksgiving morning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

For some people, celebrating Thanksgiving means camping outside a big-box store, ready to pounce on those pre-Black Friday deals. 

"Honestly, we've been here since yesterday, like six in the morning," said shopper Janet Romero. It's the kick-off to the holiday season, and that means getting everyone on your list that special something.

"The TV 50-inch, it's for $179, it's a good deal, we save $320," Romero said.

"I think they're going to get TVs but I want a laptop," said Adriana Rebollar. "I've been here previous years and it's been hectic and crazy." The National Retail Federation estimates roughly 70 percent of the U.S. population will go shopping this weekend.

"I'm so comfortable this is my 3rd year doing this so I'm going to be here next year too!" So why trade Thanksgiving at home for an air mattress outside a store? 

"It's so exciting to be here, honestly, because it's like a family. We are family, right guys?" Romero said.

"You get really good deals off a lot of stuff," Rebollar said.

Romero and some of these other shoppers are settling in as the long day of waiting turns into a long night of shopping.

"We are going to Walmart, to Toys R Us, and to the mall," Romero said. 

And how much will she spend?

"It depends on my credit card budget," Romero said.

