Salvation Army feeds thousands on Thanksgiving

The Salvation Army offered food and fellowship to more than a thousand people on Thanksgiving morning.

The organization served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings.

Doors opened at 9 a.m., with meal service going from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This complimentary dinner was open to the public and also included music, kids’ activities, haircuts and more.

The Salvation Army and Phoenix Convention Center also prepared around 2,200 meals for people who are homebound and another 1,200 for Salvation Army Corps locations across metro Phoenix.

"Events like this cannot happen without the generosity of our corporate partners and community donors,” added Major Dihle. “We are extremely grateful for how people come together to help those in need.”

Visit SalvationArmyPhoenix.org to find out how you can support The Salvation Army’s mission during the holidays and all year long.

St. Vincent de Paul also served 4,500 families at its five dining rooms across the Valley.

