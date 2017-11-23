Arizona Lottery pulls machine because of duplicate numbers

The Arizona Lottery has taken a second number-selecting machine out of operation because it recently chose duplicate numbers, with the most recent incident involving the same numbers chosen for an in-state game three times over seven days.

The lottery's announcement Wednesday says winning tickets will still be honored but that refunds or exchanges are being offered for losing tickets for the Pick 3 game played between Nov. 15 and Nov. 21, when the numbers 8-0-4 were chosen three times.

The incident is the second time in two months that the lottery has had an issue with one of its machines that generate winning numbers.

The lottery says it will start using the Multi-State Lottery Association's machine for Arizona's in-state games until the lottery receives new machines ordered in August.

