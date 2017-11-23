Monkeying around! Phoenix Zoo squirrel monkeys get Thanksgiving treat

We found some four-legged friends doing some monkeying around this week as they got a special feast of Thanksgiving treats!

Squirrel monkeys in Monkey Village were served turkey, stuffing, veggies and even mini pumpkin pies.

The monkeys enjoy this once a year holiday feast as they scamper, scurry, and stuff their little faces full of the delicious treats.

They also had grape juice to wash it all down.

It takes hours for the employees to set up the feast, but they say, it's worth it.

