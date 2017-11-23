Toddler pulled from backyard pool in Anthem

An 18-month-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being pulled from a backyard pool.

This happened at a home in Anthem just after 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

CPR was performed on the boy.

Fire officials say the child was alert and crying.

He was taken by ambulance to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

