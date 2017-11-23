Record heat cooks Arizona for Thanksgiving Day

Record heat cooks Arizona for Thanksgiving DayPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
When will it snow in Arizona?
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!More >
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?More >
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.More >
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.More >
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.More >
April Warnecke's new family addition
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.More >
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.More >
Antique electric fans are cool
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn’t that old, but that’s what got me started. I’ve been a fan collector since.More >
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
It’s officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.More >
Drought worsens with dry October
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash
Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash
One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.More >
One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.More >
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
Scottsdale intersection closed after deadly crash
Scottsdale intersection closed after deadly crash
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window
Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window
Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.More >
Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.More >
Orange is the new black & white: MCSO debuts new jail inmate uniforms
Orange is the new black & white: MCSO debuts new jail inmate uniforms
Out with the old and in with the new. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is changing all the inmates' uniforms.More >
Out with the old and in with the new. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is changing all the inmates' uniforms.More >
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes Phoenix intersection
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes Phoenix intersection
A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
PD: Mother shoots and killed intruder in Phoenix
PD: Mother shoots and killed intruder in Phoenix
Police said a mother shoots and kills a man who broke into her house in Phoenix. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Family remembers mother killed by DUI driver
VIDEO: Family remembers mother killed by DUI driver
A Chandler remembers a mother killed two years ago on Thanksgiving by a drunk driver and hopes everyone uses a designated driver. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
(Source: KBJR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
Multiple reports have said Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain got married in Sedona. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
(Source: WLWT via CNN)More >