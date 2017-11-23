Record heat cooks Arizona for Thanksgiving Day

Record heat is in the cards for many communities Arizona Thanksgiving day and potentially through the weekend as strong high pressure dominates the Desert Southwest.

Thursday morning lows around the Valley are generally starting off in the 50s with a forecast high of 88 for Phoenix Thursday afternoon. The record for this date is 87, set back in 1950. The normal average high for this time of the year is 72 degrees. The warmest desert communities will hit 90 degrees.

If Phoenix were to hit 90 degrees Thursday, this would be the latest 90 degree high in Phoenix since records began in 1896. So far, the latest we've seen a 90 degree high is November 15.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s around the Valley through Sunday.

On Monday, the weather pattern will begin to change as a trough of low pressure from the Pacific Northwest tracks towards the Great Basin. This will begin to bring temperatures down a notch Monday, with Valley highs in the low 80s.

Ahead of this system, breezy to gusty winds will kick up statewide Monday evening. A few sprinkles are possible, but rain is not likely as of this update. Behind the system, a cooler air mass will drop temperatures. Valley highs will dip to around 77 degrees by Tuesday.

It looks like Phoenix will likely wrap up the month of November with out any measurable rain. If this is the case, this would be the driest fall on record. The only other time Phoenix didn't see any rain for the fall months happened in 1938.

