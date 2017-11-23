Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this season

Cardinals running back, David Johnson will not be returning this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter tweeted early Thursday morning that Johnson is not recovering from his wrist injury as quickly as the team would have hoped and is not expected to return this season, crediting Cardinals head coach, Bruce Arians. 

