Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this season

Cardinals running back, David Johnson will not be returning this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter tweeted early Thursday morning that Johnson is not recovering from his wrist injury as quickly as the team would have hoped and is not expected to return this season, crediting Cardinals head coach, Bruce Arians.

Cardinals RB David Johnson has not progressed from his wrist injury as Arizona hoped and is not expected to return this season, per HC Bruce Arians. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.