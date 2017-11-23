Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this season

Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this seasonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash
Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash
One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.More >
One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.More >
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
Scottsdale intersection closed after deadly crash
Scottsdale intersection closed after deadly crash
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window
Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window
Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.More >
Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.More >
Orange is the new black & white: MCSO debuts new jail inmate uniforms
Orange is the new black & white: MCSO debuts new jail inmate uniforms
Out with the old and in with the new. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is changing all the inmates' uniforms.More >
Out with the old and in with the new. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is changing all the inmates' uniforms.More >
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes Phoenix intersection
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes Phoenix intersection
A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
PD: Mother shoots and killed intruder in Phoenix
PD: Mother shoots and killed intruder in Phoenix
Police said a mother shoots and kills a man who broke into her house in Phoenix. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Family remembers mother killed by DUI driver
VIDEO: Family remembers mother killed by DUI driver
A Chandler remembers a mother killed two years ago on Thanksgiving by a drunk driver and hopes everyone uses a designated driver. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
(Source: KBJR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
Multiple reports have said Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain got married in Sedona. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
(Source: WLWT via CNN)More >