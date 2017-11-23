Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead in Phoenix

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix Police, witnesses told officers that a vehicle struck the victim and took off after the collision. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Phoenix Fire Department.

The road has since reopened, but Oak Street between 32nd and 36th streets remains closed as police continue their investigation.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle but anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

