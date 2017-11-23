Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes Phoenix intersection

Deadly crash involving a pedestrian closes Phoenix intersectionPosted: Updated:
-
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash
One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.More >
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar systemOn October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have...More >On October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have seen...More >
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window
Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
Nick Carter 'shocked,' 'saddened' by singer's assault claim
Nick Carter says he's "shocked and saddened" by accusations made by a singer who said he raped her about 15 years ago.More >
New York tabloids share 'I'm With Perv' headlines on Trump
President Donald Trump's hometown tabloids have nearly identical front cover headlines to report his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. They say, "I'm With Perv" and I'm With the Perv!"More >
PD: Mother shoots and killed intruder in Phoenix
Police said a mother shoots and kills a man who broke into her house in Phoenix. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Family remembers mother killed by DUI driver
A Chandler remembers a mother killed two years ago on Thanksgiving by a drunk driver and hopes everyone uses a designated driver. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
(Source: KBJR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
Multiple reports have said Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain got married in Sedona. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Teen talks about hit-and-run crash
An Ahwatukee boy spoke about his recovery after getting hit by a driver while on his bicycle in September. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >