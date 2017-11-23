Does Gov. Ducey want Trump's support?

Gov. Doug Ducey is up for re-election in 2018 so the question is why wouldn't he want President Trump to campaign for him?

GOP governors across the country are struggling with how to deal with an unpopular president.

For Ducey, it appears the answer is to keep President Trump at arm's length. The Arizona Governor has always kept his distance from the president.

Trump won a reliably Republican state somewhat easily but recent polling shows he's unpopular with voters in Arizona.

We asked Gov. Ducey if he wants Trump to campaign for him next year.

"We're going to be talking to the voters. We're going to be informing the voters of Arizona on what we've done and at the proper time. We'll be making the case, like I said, I think these campaign seasons are entirely too long," Ducey said.

"Why wouldn't a Republican governor say, 'Hell yeah, I want the Republican president to come and campaign for me?" asked Dennis Welch.

"What we want to do is put our record forward and at the appropriate time, like I said, right now there is no re-election campaign we're focused on our day job," Ducey said.

