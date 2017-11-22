Shoppers rush to grocery stores for last minute Thanksgiving items

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

This time on Thursday many of us will be stuffed with Thanksgiving turkey. Wednesday night grocery stores are stuffed with customers racing to pick up any last minute items for the big meal.

Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for grocery shopping.

"We’ve got some bacon and eggs, some Ritz Crackers," said shopper Mark Swartz, during a stop to a Scottsdale Bashas'. 

 "Dinner rolls,” said shopper Chelsea Ehrich.

To brave these crowds, one must be prepared. Shopper Caroline Slade opted for her pink fuzzy slippers.

"You know, I figured if I was going to wait in line, I might as well be comfortable," said Slade. 

Slade, in her flashy footwear, is getting ready to feed 14 on Thursday. "Twelve adults and four children,” she said.

But one seat at her table will be empty this year. Her son recently became a Sedona firefighter and will be working on Thursday.

"First Thanksgiving he won’t be home,” said Slade, starting to tear up.

His absence will make the holiday bittersweet. But Slade says a good meal and a great family is what she’s thankful for.

"Couldn't be prouder," said Slade.

This year the National Turkey Federation estimates Americans will eat 44 million turkeys for Thanksgiving.

