Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The National Safety Council estimated more than 400 people will be killed in car crashes nationwide between Wednesday and Sunday over Thanksgiving, and a third of those crashes will involve an impaired driver.

One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.

Two years ago, the Bowens had just celebrated Thanksgiving in Chandler.

"There was a date when it happened but we kind of think about it as the Sunday after Thanksgiving," Elton Bowen said.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, Danielle Bowen was taking her mom, Ella, to her dance class in her new car. They were hit by an impaired red-light runner.

"Ella wasn’t a large person, so she was thrown out of her seatbelt into the backseat," Elton said. "All of the glass was out the back was pretty much crushed."

"It was pretty devastating and hard to get through," Danielle said. "It still is."

The driver who killed Ella pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and the other charges were dropped. Elton said he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Danielle tries to focus on the good times.

"She was always really happy and her laugh was really funny," Danielle said about her mom.

Arizona already has some of the toughest DUI laws around. Now, the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys' Advisory Council is getting a $20,218 grant for DUI training.

"Everything changes, new methods, ways of prosecuting cases, etc.," said Alberto Gutier with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, who awarded the grant. It will go toward a three-day Advanced DUI training course.

"They need to know all the things involved in training for our officers, so when they go to trial or they are prosecuting a case, they have the right information," Gutier said.

Gutier shares the Bowens' plea to the public. 

"People over-celebrate sometimes and they don't understand that it's great to celebrate, but it's so easy to call a designated driver," Gutier said.

"Make smart choices and think about what they're doing before they do it," Danielle said.

She now does a lot of volunteer work with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"All of our lives were different in just a few minutes," Elton said.

