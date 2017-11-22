Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swing

Christmas Angel 2017 is in full swingPosted: Updated:
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.
Meteor or meteorite? So which is it?
Here is your crash course on meteor 101!
Looking ahead: Early Thanksgiving forecast
We're currently tied for the fourth warmest start to the month of November in Phoenix. Just a little over a week away from Thanksgiving, will Mother Nature finally give in and provide fall-like weather for the holiday?
Royal Norman receives Distinguished Alumnus Award at ASU
It was a big night for my buddy Royal Norman who was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award at Arizona State University. Each year ASU welcomes back an alumnus who has gone on to make great strides and achievements in their professional field.
Cool clouds but what are their names?
Cool clouds but do they have a name? Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.
Mother Nature confuses nature at Arizona farm
A streak of unusually warm and dry weather in the Valley is throwing nature for a loop.
April Warnecke's new family addition
Every person in our house is finally sleeping through the night. So why on earth would we be silly enough to mess this all up? Because obviously, we are not smart people.
With the cooler weather, it's time to get back to the garden
I love this time of year, where we can get on the garden gloves and work outside again. With the cooler weather, this is the time to improve your yard and strengthen your plants and trees.
Antique electric fans are cool
A few years ago I saw an antique electric fan at a garage sale in the neighborhood. It was from the 1950s so wasn't that old, but that's what got me started. I've been a fan collector since.
BOOGITY, BOOGITY, BOOGITY: How weather could impact NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway
It's officially November, Valley temperatures are under 90 degrees, and that means NASCAR mania will soon sweep through Arizona.
Drought worsens with dry October
We finished up the month of October without any rain. That follows a completely dry September in the Valley, too, and a less-than-impressive monsoon. So what does this mean for our drought?
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.
Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.
Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player
The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.
Former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick takes on angry rattlesnake
A rattlesnake that apparently thought it had found itself a home in the garage of former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick instead embarked on an unexpected high-flying adventure.
Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
VIDEO: New information on murder case of Glendale teacher
There is new information in the murder case of a Glendale teacher that raises questions about whether the main suspect could have been stopped before terrorizing several Valley college students. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
Multiple reports have said Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain got married in Sedona. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
VIDEO: How to spot a used car flooded by a hurricane
Used cars that were flooded in hurricanes are making their way to Arizona. 3 On Your Side shows how to spot them. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
