UPDATE: Abused Husky pup 'BB Bear' ready to be adopted!

We have a happy update about the abused husky pup now lovingly known as BB Bear.

He is ready for adoption!

The puppy was turned into the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) shelter last month, unconscious and comatose.

MCACC officials say someone bashed in the 2-month-old puppy's head.

Vets say the dog's injuries were human-caused.

Things looked grim at first. BB Bear was kept for some time t in a medically induced coma to help his healing.

But the pup has made an amazing recovery, and is ready to find his forever home.

Since so many people have been asking about adopting BB Bear, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is asking people to tell them "why" they would make the best new owners.

To submit your answer, visit Arizona Animal Rescue Mission's Facebook page or their website at www.azanimalrescue.org.

The post reads: "Our little Miracle Boy is ready to go home to the most loving family in the Valley. We are asking for all potential adopters to complete 3 questions via email."

You can also contact Phoenix Dog/Cat/Bird Hospital's Facebook page for instructions on how to apply.

You will need to provide:

Name, E-mail address and Phone Number

1. Please explain why you and your family will make the best family for BB Bear.

2. BB Bear may require a lot of medical care. Please explain how you and your family will be capable of handling these expenses.

3. What touched you about this story to make you want to adopt him?

Please e-mail your answers to bbbearadoption@gmail.com

"We thank you all for following his journey to recovery. He’s an amazing little guy," the post states.

Email responses are being taken until Dec 1, and only Arizona residents can apply.

The adoption fee will be $150.

There is now a reward being offered in BB Bear's case!https://t.co/ENc0ttlALp — MCACC (@MCanimalcare) November 8, 2017

