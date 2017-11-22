Penzone continues holiday posse patrols and malls

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone will carry on a long-standing tradition started by his predecessor, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

MCSO posse members will once again this holiday season patrol malls throughout the Phoenix metro area to offer shoppers an added level of security.

Lt. Buddy Acritelli, with MCSO, said the program has been very successful and that is something Penzone recognized and wants to continue.

“We’ll be very mobile, very approachable. Our posse members and our deputies love to intermingle with the community. So, I would say anybody that has a question or a concern don’t be afraid to approach us. We’ll be more than happy to help you any way we can,” said Acritelli.

Over the course of the holiday season, Acritelli estimates between 200 and 250 posse members will take part in the patrols. Their focus will be on the outside of the malls and the parking areas.

“We primarily like to stay to the exteriors of the malls. That is generally where individuals become victims, members of the public become victims, of thefts or burglaries or even sometimes assaults. Our presence out there can go ahead and deter some of those criminals from even making the attempt,” said Acritelli.

The game plan for the posse patrol will follow the same three-pronged approach they have for years, show presence, deter crime and educate shoppers on how they can better protect themselves.

“We’ll have marked units at all the malls that we service and our primary responsibility is the exterior of the malls on the property. We’ll be out there during certain hours and you’ll see us moving around mingling with the public,” said Acritelli.  

All posse members will be in uniform, some will be carrying a firearm. They will all be working under the direction of a sworn sheriff’s deputy.

Posse members do not have arrest powers. They will act as additional eyes and ears for law enforcement, good witnesses and assist shoppers in any way they can.

MCSO says there are many things shoppers can do to help protect themselves during this busy shopping season:

  • Be mindful of where you park and what entrance you use in the mall.
  • Do not leave any valuables in a visible area of your vehicle (put your purchases in your trunk if possible).
  • Remember to lock your vehicle doors.
  • Take a moment before getting out of your vehicle to observe the area for any suspicious bystanders.
  • When exiting the mall, scan your surroundings for any suspicious behavior. If something seems out of place, contact our posse members so they can escort you to your vehicle.

Here is a list of malls the posse members will patrol:

  • Arrowhead Mall: 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center
  • Biltmore Fashion Park: 2502 E. Camelback Road
  • Chandler Mall: 3111 W. Chandler Blvd
  • Desert Sky Mall: 7611 W. Thomas Road
  • Paradise Valley Mall: 4568 E. Cactus Road
  • Scottsdale Fashion Square: 7014 E. Camelback Road
  • Superstition Springs Mall: 6555 E. Southern Avenue

  

