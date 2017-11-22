Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Betillo’s Mexican Food

6045 W. Chandler Blvd

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Blocks of cheese stored unwrapped”

“Rodent pellets in dry storage room”

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro Gilbert

328 N. Gilbert Rd

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Worker not washing hands properly”

“Black organic debris on bar nozzle”

Jersey Mikes

555 N. Scottsdale Rd

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Deli case not kept at proper temperature”

“Cooked chicken kept past discard date”

Udupi Café

1630 N. Scottsdale Rd

Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

“Cooked foods and sauces with no date marks”

“Cans of raid in storage room”

Akita Sushi

9011 E. Via Linda

Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:

“Eggs stored over ready to eat foods”

“Raw fish stored above sauces”

“Grocery bags used to store dumplings”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Peter Piper Pizza

4024 N. 67th Ave

Phoenix

85033

Anita Cochina

57 N. Valentine Street

Wickeburg

85358

Dvine Bistro

3990 S. Alma School Road

Chandler

85248

Yogi’s

2450 W. Happy Valley Road

Phoenix

85085

Taco Bell

10711 W. Indian School Road

Avondale

85232

Texas Roadhouse

14175 W. Grand Ave

Surprise

85374

