Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violationsPosted: Updated:
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Click to learn more about Jason.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Grandmother Pays it Forward to Scottsdale vice-principal making a difference in students' lives
Grandmother Pays it Forward to Scottsdale vice-principal making a difference in students' lives
Dr. Jacque Hale spends a lot of time on the playground, walking kids to lunch, and helping out in the classroom.More >
Dr. Jacque Hale spends a lot of time on the playground, walking kids to lunch, and helping out in the classroom.More >
Major traffic closure in southwest Phoenix will last for months
Major traffic closure in southwest Phoenix will last for months
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close Southern Avenue between 51st and 67th avenues starting Monday, Nov. 27.More >
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close Southern Avenue between 51st and 67th avenues starting Monday, Nov. 27.More >
Attorney says 'optics' driving new culture in Maricopa jails
Attorney says 'optics' driving new culture in Maricopa jails
Maricopa County jail officials expect to have all inmates wearing solid orange jumpsuits by the end of Friday.More >
Maricopa County jail officials expect to have all inmates wearing solid orange jumpsuits by the end of Friday.More >
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >