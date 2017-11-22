Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5) We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Betillo’s Mexican Food
6045 W. Chandler Blvd
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Blocks of cheese stored unwrapped”
“Rodent pellets in dry storage room”

Oregano’s Pizza Bistro Gilbert
328 N. Gilbert Rd
Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Worker not washing hands properly”
“Black organic debris on bar nozzle”

Jersey Mikes
555 N. Scottsdale Rd
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
“Deli case not kept at proper temperature”
“Cooked chicken kept past discard date”

Udupi Café
1630 N. Scottsdale Rd
Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:
“Cooked foods and sauces with no date marks”
“Cans of raid in storage room”

Akita Sushi
9011 E. Via Linda 
Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:
“Eggs stored over ready to eat foods”
“Raw fish stored above sauces”
“Grocery bags used to store dumplings”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Peter Piper Pizza
4024 N. 67th Ave
Phoenix
85033

Anita Cochina
57 N. Valentine Street
Wickeburg
85358

Dvine Bistro
3990 S. Alma School Road
Chandler
85248

Yogi’s
2450 W. Happy Valley Road
Phoenix
85085

Taco Bell
10711 W. Indian School Road
Avondale
85232

Texas Roadhouse
14175 W. Grand Ave
Surprise
85374

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

Hide bio

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

