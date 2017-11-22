Phoenix man encouraging others to Pay it Forward to neighbors in need

A few weeks ago, Kingin noticed one of his neighbors, Theresa Hernandez, sleeping in a car in front of her house. But instead of walking by without doing anything, Kingin reached out to help. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Justin Kingin doesn't live in the best of neighborhoods and doesn't make a lot of money, but that's not stopping this Phoenix dad from making a difference in his community.

"Just one person spreading a word, or an act of kindness, turned out to be something huge," said Kingin.

A few weeks ago, Kingin noticed one of his neighbors, Theresa Hernandez, sleeping in a car in front of her house.

But instead of walking by without doing anything, Kingin reached out to help.

"My first though was that she's an old woman, why is she sleeping in the car," said Kingin.

"I figured what if that was my mom or grandmother, I wouldn't want that to happen to them."

It turns out, Hernandez was going through some tough times after the death of her husband and had not kept up the inside of her house, which had become uninhabitable.

So instead of sleeping in filth, Hernandez slept in the car.

Kingin jumped on social media looking for anyone willing to help him Pay it Forward to the elderly woman down the block.

He couldn't believe how fast people were volunteering to help.

"I just simply posted, "Who believed in Paying it Forward," said Kingin. "From that post, we got about 100 comments."

A new Pay it Forward Facebook page he created attracted 3,000 followers and the little old lady got the help she needed, with volunteers donating food, clothing and cleaning out the house.

"It was special because I never asked for anything from anybody," said Hernandez. "I never wanted anything ."

Kingin said there's still work to be done with Hernandez now trying to sell her home, but he's hoping his Pay it Forward page will be a springboard to other projects that will help folks in need.

"It brings faith into the rest of the community around here that there is still good out there, and people are trying to take care of us," said Kingin.

