Valley teen has lots to be thankful for after being smashed on bicycle by hit-and-run driver

C.J. Biehl is getting a little tired of video games.

He'd much rather be out playing baseball or riding his bicycle, but he can't do it yet because he's still recovering from being run over on his bicycle a couple months ago.

"I try not to think about the chances of me getting killed for getting hit," said C.J. "I remember the light changing, and then headlights, and then people surrounding me."

The 14-year-old from Ahwatukee was riding home on his bicycle Sept. 10 when a driver smashed into him, then took off.

C.J. suffered an assortment of injuries including a bruised lung and a concussion and spent three days in the hospital.

"He's still grasping with what happened," said Sarah Biehl, C.J.'s mother. "To him, he feels better, but then he calls and has days when he says my head hurts."

A few weeks ago, his friends chipped in and bought the teenager a new bicycle.

Unfortunately, he can't ride it until his doctors give the OK.

The eighth-grader has been making steady progress and is back at school, but his family knows the incident could have had a far worse outcome.

The family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"I think we're very blessed to have him at the table tomorrow," said grandmother Sharon Biehl. "It gives whole new meaning to Thanksgiving this year."

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a silver Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call the Phoenix Police Department.

