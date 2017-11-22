Orange is the new black & white: MCSO debuts new jail inmate uniforms

This is what the old uniforms looked like. (Source: Pool)

Out with the old and in with the new. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is changing all the inmates' uniforms.

The agency is ditching the old black-and-white scheme for orange.

The uniforms will be stenciled in the back with "MCSO" or "MCSO UNSENTENCED" for people who are being detained pre-trial. Juvenile inmates' uniforms will have yellow sleeves.

The switch started this week and will be completed by Friday, MCSO said.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement the move will save MCSO 12 percent in costs, which equals about $22,000 per year.

“MCSO continues to find ways to maximize our use of tax dollars,” Penzone said.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio began making inmates wear the old-time striped uniforms in 1997.

The new uniforms demonstrate the latest move by Penzone to undo his predecessor's legacy.

Penzone shut down Arpaio's outdoor jail complex, "Tent City," last month.

He has also phased out Arpaio's signature practice of making inmates wear pink underwear.

