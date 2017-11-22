Hiker rescued from mountainside in Phoenix Mountain Preserve

Phoenix fire crews had to bring in a helicopter to rescue a hiker from the side of a mountain near 40th Street and Shea Boulevard Wednesday.

The 55-year-old man was about three-fourths of the way up the trail when he began experiencing dizziness.

Crews headed up the trail, but once they made contact with the hiker, they realized the best way to ferry him to solid ground was to use a helicopter.

We were streaming live as the chopper swooped in and hoisted the man to the safety of the rescue helicopter.

He was said to be in stable condition.

