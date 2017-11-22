Hiker rescued from mountainside in Phoenix Mountain Preserve

Hiker rescued from mountainside in Phoenix Mountain PreservePosted: Updated:
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.More >
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player
The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.More >
Former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick takes on angry rattlesnake
A rattlesnake that apparently thought it had found itself a home in the garage of former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick instead embarked on an unexpected high-flying adventure.More >
Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.More >
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: New information on murder case of Glendale teacher
There is new information in the murder case of a Glendale teacher that raises questions about whether the main suspect could have been stopped before terrorizing several Valley college students. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
(Source: KBJR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
Multiple reports have said Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain got married in Sedona. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: How to spot a used car flooded by a hurricane
Used cars that were flooded in hurricanes are making their way to Arizona. 3 On Your Side shows how to spot them. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
(Source: WLWT via CNN)More >