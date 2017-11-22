Fall Festival of the Arts returns to Tempe

If you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for a fun free activity for the family, the Fall Festival of the Arts will return to Downtown Tempe in December.

The festival will go from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3. It will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Tempe Festival of the Arts is one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind. It draws in nearly 225,000 people from across the nation.

The festival will have handmade art pieces, jewelry, home décor, snacks, food trucks, two local beer and wine gardens, plus live music and entertainment.

Artists at the festival are handpicked from around the country by a jurying committee. One of the local artists the jury picked was Erin Curry. Curry’s art features Nano liner ink pen drawings on watercolor paper and wood panels.

To entertain the kids the festival will include a Kids block with artwork from over 400 local students. Kids can walk down Chalk-a-Lot Street where professionals will be drawing chalk murals on the group. There will also be several activities for kids to make and do including Boots in the House, Build-A-Racecar Party, Creative Reuse Arizona, Girls Rock!, Phoenix Youth Circus, and Practical Art.

The event will also include street and booth performers, buskers, face painters, henna artists, musicians, unicyclists, caricature artists, balloon twisters, and live musical entertainment.

When you get hungry you can head over to the Cottage Edibles section for kettle corn, cotton candy, fudge, roasted nuts, and vendors like Baja Smoothies, Corn Roasters, Eureka Old Fashioned Soda, Sweet Street Mini Donuts and more. For more of a meal, guests can go to Blue Banjo BBQ, The Crepe Club, Hot Bamboo, Island Noodles, as well as food trucks.

For the adults, you can visit two beer and wine gardens. You can sample and buy Arizona wines or you can have beers and brews from Tempe’s own Pedal Haus and Four Peaks Brewing Company. Tickets are available on-site or online for the beer and wine gardens.

