PD: Man in custody for stabbing brother in Tempe

Police have taken a man into custody after officers said he stabbed his brother during a fight in Tempe on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Apache Boulevard and Rural Road.

Police said Nathaniel Sims got into a fight and stabbed his brother in the neck area. Sims took off before officers got there but he was found a short time later.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police didn't say what caused the fight.

