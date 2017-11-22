Phoenix-area toddler learning to walk despite paralysis from rare cancer

A Valley toddler is learning to walk despite an extremely rare cancer that’s affecting his ability to move his legs.

Kendrick Taylor was just 3 months old when he was diagnosed with myxoid sarcoma. He’s the only person in the country who has the rare form of cancer, and a tumor on his spine has caused him to be paralyzed from the knees down.

Kendrick is being treated at Phoenix Children’s Hospital where he’s made great strides. He came to the hospital barely moving his legs.

Now, he’s 2 and a half years old and is learning to take steps.

Several factors are helping Kendrick to succeed. The little boy has been working with the same physical therapist for more than two years, he’s being treated with a brand new cancer drug to keep his tumor from growing, and he's using a specialized wheelchair that puts him in a standing position that helps stimulate his nerves.

Kendrick’s surgery was paid for by charitable donations to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, which is accepting tax-deductible donations through the end of the year. You can contribute here: http://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/

