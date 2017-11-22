Snowbirds have the right idea, Phoenix ranks 8th-best city to retire

Arizona is known for its snowbirds. With great weather and low costs of living Phoenix becomes a popular retirement destination.

Bankrate.com reviewed the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. to determine the best area to retire. The final rankings were based on local weather, cost of living, crime rate, health care quality and affordability, taxes, senior well-being, friend factor (percentage of population ages 65+), cultural vitality and public transportation.

After deliberation, Phoenix came in as the eighth-best metro area to retire in.

Phoenix scored high for its senior well-being coming in at No. five, its low taxes at number eight and its weather at No. 11.

The research marked Phoenix as having a very low cost of living as well as low taxes and a low crime rate. The only categories the metro area was marked poor in is public transit and things to do.

Warm weather and sandy beaches may not be at the forefront of all retirees' thoughts. According to Bankrate.com's research, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire in America, despite its cold weather, and Riverside/San Bernardino, California, comes in last, despite its warm weather and proximity to the beach.

