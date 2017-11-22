Dog rescued from tortoise tunnel in Chandler backyard

A family dog in Chandler had to be rescued from a tight situation Wednesday.

The dog somehow got stuck in a large tortoise tunnel in the backyard.

As for the rescue? It took a village!

Crews from the Chandler Fire Department, city utilities, APS and Southwest Gas all pitched in to help.

After several hours of work, crews finally managed to free the dog from the tunnel.

The tortoise was also spotted strolling around the yard, unharmed.

Family dog rescued from large tortoise tunnel in Chandler backyard. pic.twitter.com/jCO5nMxNdh — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) November 22, 2017

Chandler Fire, City Utilities APS, and SWG trying to rescue family dog from a large hole in backyard. pic.twitter.com/0tqKATmh2M — Blas Minor, PIO (@ChandlerFirePIO) November 22, 2017

