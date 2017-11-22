Dog rescued from tortoise tunnel in Chandler backyard

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Chandler Fire Dept.) (Source: Chandler Fire Dept.)
(Source: Chandler Fire Dept.) (Source: Chandler Fire Dept.)
(Source: Chandler Fire Dept.) (Source: Chandler Fire Dept.)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A family dog in Chandler had to be rescued from a tight situation Wednesday.

The dog somehow got stuck in a large tortoise tunnel in the backyard.

As for the rescue? It took a village!

Crews from the Chandler Fire Department, city utilities, APS and Southwest Gas all pitched in to help.

After several hours of work, crews finally managed to free the dog from the tunnel.

The tortoise was also spotted strolling around the yard, unharmed. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Dog rescued from tortoise tunnel in Chandler backyard

    Dog rescued from tortoise tunnel in Chandler backyard

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 8:53 PM EST2017-11-23 01:53:20 GMT
    (Source: Chandler Fire Dept.)(Source: Chandler Fire Dept.)

    A family dog in Chandler had to be rescued from a tight situation Wednesday. The dog somehow got stuck in a large tortoise tunnel in the backyard. As for the rescue? It took a village!  

    More >

    A family dog in Chandler had to be rescued from a tight situation Wednesday. The dog somehow got stuck in a large tortoise tunnel in the backyard. As for the rescue? It took a village!  

    More >

  • Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

    Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-11-22 21:30:29 GMT
    (Source: AZ Humane Society)(Source: AZ Humane Society)

    The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving." The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs! 

    More >

    The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving." The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs! 

    More >

  • Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

    Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:46 AM EST2017-11-22 14:46:32 GMT
    (Source: National Park Service)(Source: National Park Service)

    Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim. 

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim. 

    More >
    •   