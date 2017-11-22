Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving."

The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs!

Feline friends also got a special treat of Fancy Feast.

A group of Bashas’ staffers, AHS volunteers, kids and board members spent their Wednesday morning opening hundreds of cans of green beans and pumpkin to include with turkey for a special Thanksgiving feast fit for a king.

The same volunteers then helped distribute the feast to each pet in AHS’ care.

Thank you to Bashas for making this a happy Thanksgiving for so many animals.

