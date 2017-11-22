Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AZ Humane Society) (Source: AZ Humane Society)
(Source: AZ Humane Society) (Source: AZ Humane Society)
(Source: AZ Humane Society) (Source: AZ Humane Society)
(Source: AZ Humane Society) (Source: AZ Humane Society)
(Source: AZ Humane Society) (Source: AZ Humane Society)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving."

The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs!

Feline friends also got a special treat of Fancy Feast. 

A group of Bashas’ staffers, AHS volunteers, kids and board members spent their Wednesday morning opening hundreds of cans of green beans and pumpkin to include with turkey for a special Thanksgiving feast fit for a king.

The same volunteers then helped distribute the feast to each pet in AHS’ care.

Thank you to Bashas for making this a happy Thanksgiving for so many animals.

[CRITTER CORNER: More pet news]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>

  • Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

    Hundreds of homeless pets celebrate a 'furry friends-giving'

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 4:30 PM EST2017-11-22 21:30:29 GMT
    (Source: AZ Humane Society)(Source: AZ Humane Society)

    The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving." The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs! 

    More >

    The Arizona Humane Society’s pets got a special Thanksgiving treat Wednesday as they celebrated a "Furry Friends-giving." The folks at Bashas' generously donated enough turkey, green beans and pumpkin to feed nearly 600 dogs! 

    More >

  • Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

    Arizona wildlife officials seek help in elk poaching case

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:46 AM EST2017-11-22 14:46:32 GMT
    (Source: National Park Service)(Source: National Park Service)

    Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim. 

    More >

    Arizona wildlife officials say they're looking for poachers who killed a female elk on the Mogollon Rim. 

    More >

  • Pet of the week: King

    Pet of the week: King

    Monday, November 20 2017 2:43 PM EST2017-11-20 19:43:29 GMT
    King (Source: Arizona Humane Society)King (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    It takes somebody both strong and compassionate to be a worthy king, and this 3-year-old American Bulldog mix more than meets that description. 

    More >

    It takes somebody both strong and compassionate to be a worthy king, and this 3-year-old American Bulldog mix more than meets that description. 

    More >
    •   