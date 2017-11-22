DPS is cracking down to make roads safer

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is receiving funds to help make Arizona’s roadways safer. The funds will go towards preventing distracted driving, impaired driving and seat belt enforcement.

DPS is receiving $35,000 in federal funds will be going to stopping distracted drivers.

[RELATED: DPS participates in I-40 challenge during Thanksgiving Day travel]

The money will be used to staff vehicles with two troopers instead of one to help with detection and documenting evidence of distracted driving. The funds will also go towards overtime pay to help maintain, if not increase, distracted driving enforcement. I

In 2016 DPS gave 15,945 citations and/or warnings for distracted driving violations. Collisions involving impaired drivers has increased 4.98%.

In hopes of preventing this number from rising more the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will be giving DPS $148,345 in grant funding to buy DUI testing equipment. The money will help to buy five portable breath testing devices. It will also fund overtime cost to aid in increased enforcement.

In 2016, DPS made 4,150 DUI arrests. They reported 1,097 impaired driver collisions.

[MORE: More funding will be used to reduce speeding crashes]

$40,000 in funds will be put toward enforcing seat belt compliance. The money will go to overtime pay for troopers working to enforce this law.

In 2016, DPS issued 27,686 citations for not using a seat belt, of those 3,803 were for child safety violations.

DPS' goal is to lower the number of speed-related crashes, fatalities, and injuries by the end of next year.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.