Are remote workers happier?
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
Naked, drunk man wrecks car while having sex, infant in backseat unharmed
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
10-year-old killed in rollover crash on I-40 west of Flagstaff
Eastbound Interstate 40 partially reopened between Williams and Flagstaff after a fatal crash involving a semi, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
Police: Woman killed grandfather by stabbing him 41 times
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
Maricopa Mugs: November Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Scottsdale PD: Pedestrian struck and killed by Uber driver
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
Deputies: Man charged with domestic violence, DUI after woman cut with knife, forced to eat food off car floor
Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested and charged on Thursday after a domestic incident.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Not your grandpa's game anymore! Pickleball sees popularity skyrocket
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America. It used to be a popular alternative to tennis and other racquet sports as players age, but now younger fans are getting in on the game, which has only become an official sport in the past decade.More >
UPDATE
Police ID victim of deadly hit-and-run wreck in Phoenix
A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
Police: Suspect in custody after stabbing 3 people in Phoenix
One man is in custody after he supposedly stabbed three people in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Are those who telecommute happier?
Are telecommuters happier than those who work in an office?More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
VIDEO: How avoid a Black Friday dud
3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has some tips on how to spot a deal and avoid a dud on Black Friday. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
3 On Your Side
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
Phoenix man encouraging others to Pay it Forward to neighbors in need
Justin Kingin doesn't live in the best of neighborhoods and doesn't make a lot of money, but that's not stopping this Phoenix dad from making a difference in his community.More >
3 On Your Side
Are remote workers happier?
It’s Monday morning, but you’re still in your pajamas. It’s okay, though, you’re working from home. All the coffee, none of the commute.More >
1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'
The lights were illuminated Friday night at the 24th annual Glendale Glitters.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Pickleball is growing in popularity
The sport of Pickleball has been growing exponentially in the last few years.More >
VIDEO: 10-year-old dies in rollover crash west of Flagstaff
A 10-year-old was killed in a rollover on I-40 west of Flagstaff Friday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zBrKphMore >
VIDEO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Scottsdale
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Scottsdale. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BfRTHrMore >
VIDEO: Officer, suspect injured during suspect search
An officer and suspect were injured during a search after an attempted burglary in Mesa.More >
VIDEO: Three people stabbed in Phoenix
Three people were stabbed in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
VIDEO: Person killed in suspected hit and run crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix crash involving a pedestrian turned deadly early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2hWQgcUMore >
