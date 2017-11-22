Are remote workers happier?

It’s Monday morning, but you’re still in your pajamas. It’s okay, though, you’re working from home. All the coffee, none of the commute.

It’s the new normal for a growing number of Americans, with more than ever before choosing to do some or all of their work from home. So, is it working out for these work from home warriors?

It is for Kristin Harrington. She works hard as a full-time employee and a full-time mom, but she does it all without getting in the car.

“I can flex my own hours. And as long as I’m able to get my work done then everything is fine,” she says.

Telecommuting is exploding with nearly a quarter of employees now doing some or all of their work from home.

Maura Thomas, author of “Work Without Walls” says it’s easy to see why.

“No commute. You save all that frustration,” she says. “Wardrobe expenses, car expenses. Fewer sick days because you’re not exposed to airborne illnesses.”

In fact, a recent study found a cultural shift in which the idea of “work” is being detached from the idea of a workplace. But while the study found this has led to significantly higher levels of job satisfaction amongst remote workers, it can also come with a cost: the inability to clock out when the workday is done.

In fact, the study found 39 percent of remote workers routinely work extra time, compared to only 24 percent of office workers.

“There’s a barrage all day long of email and voicemail and instant message and text messages,” says Thomas. “It’s difficult to just turn that off.”

But Maura says turning off is key for long term success. She says you need to allow for things like exercise, sleep and family.

Kristin says she works hard, but always makes time for her family, by clocking out at five.

“I have the best of both worlds,” she says. “I get to be a mom and I get to generate full time income.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.