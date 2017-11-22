Consumer trend: Night vision goggles

Kara Miller was just 30 when she started struggling to see while driving at night. A family member offered some advice.

“My grandmother told me about these glasses and I tried them out, and was very pleasantly surprised,” Miller explained.

Her glasses are among several night vision brands on the market, from Foster Grant to Sharper Image, and lots of smaller brands in between, at every price point, too.

They’re made to dull the glare from oncoming headlights, streetlights and more.

Miller says, “These glasses may not be the most fashionable things, but they are helpful.”

Andrew Iwach, MD, a spokesman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a Glaucoma Specialist in San Francisco, says it’s not all that clear whether night vision glasses are helpful.

He says these tinted glasses could actually cut down on visibility for some people.

“Fundamentally, the concept is when it's dark outside, the more light that your eye has to process, the better. And any potential solution that reduces the amount of light, whether it's through introducing color or polarization, that can lead to more problems than help,” says Dr. Iwach.

While at least one study shows these glasses can help some suffering from night blindness, Dr. Iwach says there are other options to try first.

“Make sure you get a baseline examination if you haven't been seen by an ophthalmologist by age 40,” he says.

Get a prescription if needed and then take a closer look at your car’s windshield, inside and out.

“Oftentimes people will go into the gas station, clean their windshield on the outside but on the inside, over time you can actually develop a fine film of debris, which can actually induce quite a bit of glare,” he added.

Despite what the doctor says, Miller stands by her special shades, planning to keep them on, especially at night, telling us, “I would definitely suggest getting some of these glasses.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.