Consumer trend: Night vision goggles

Consumer trend: Night vision gogglesPosted: Updated:
Scottsdale PD: Pedestrian struck and killed by Uber driver
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
Phoenix Black Friday shoppers wait in line on Thanksgiving
For some people, celebrating Thanksgiving means camping outside a big-box store, ready to pounce on those pre-Black Friday deals.More >
Family recounts Thanksgiving tragedy after 2015 DUI crash
One family knows all too well how quickly a life can change due to tragedy.More >
10 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Phoenix area
Thanksgiving Day is approaching fast. For those who have to work on the holiday or just want to leave the cooking to someone else, we've got a list of 10 Phoenix area restaurants serving a Thanksgiving feast so you don't have to!More >
Lawyers involved in fight over Christmas lights display in Arcadia
An Arcadia homeowner who says he puts up a massive Christmas light display but isn't decorating this year said he got a lawyer.More >
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Deputies: Man upset over invalid coupons pulled gun on workers at Burger King drive-thru window
Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces multiple weapons charges after he reportedly threatened Burger King workers with a gun. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Burger King on US 221.More >
Orange is the new black & white: MCSO debuts new jail inmate uniforms
Out with the old and in with the new. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday it is changing all the inmates' uniforms.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
3 On Your Side
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
VIDEO: How avoid a Black Friday dud
3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has some tips on how to spot a deal and avoid a dud on Black Friday. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
3 On Your Side
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
3 On Your Side
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
3 On Your Side
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Black Friday shopping lasts all night in Anthem
The Thanksgiving leftovers were barely cold before shoppers headed out for Black Friday shopping.More >
Thanksgiving Day hits high of 87 degrees in Phoenix, ties record
Phoenix hit a high of 87 degrees on Thanksgiving day, tying the record set back in 1950.More >
3 On Your Side
Consumer trend: Night vision goggles
Kara Miller was just 30 when she started struggling to see while driving at night. A family member offered some advice.More >
Maryvale's top cop credits community relationships with drop in burglaries
Burglaries account for the second highest number of calls for Maryvale officers. Newly-released statistics show a downward trend and the precinct’s top cop credits good police work, and a good relationship with the community.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Scottsdale
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Scottsdale. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BfRTHrMore >
PD: Mother shoots and killed intruder in Phoenix
Police said a mother shoots and kills a man who broke into her house in Phoenix. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
VIDEO: Family remembers mother killed by DUI driver
A Chandler remembers a mother killed two years ago on Thanksgiving by a drunk driver and hopes everyone uses a designated driver. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >
VIDEO: MCSO changes jail uniforms for inmates
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said it is changing the uniforms for inmates in an effort to save money. (Wednesday, November 22, 2017)More >