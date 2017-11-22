Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner

Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeownerPosted: Updated:
Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery
Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
Meghan McCain gets married in Sedona
Meghan McCain, Sen. John McCain's daughter, tied the knot on Tuesday.More >
Police release new information about main suspect in teacher's killing
A just-released Tucson police report gives detailed insight into the contact a Tucson officer had with Charlie Malzahn in the hours shortly after he was suspected of killing Phoenix kindergarten teacher Cathryn Gorospe.More >
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system
Meet 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar systemOn October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have...More >On October 19, the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii spotted something strange zooming through our solar system. It turned out to be a visitor from beyond our solar system, and it's unlike anything astronomers have seen...More >
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
Boy killed after 400-pound step-grandfather pins him down, prosecutors say
An 11-year-old Ohio boy died after his step-grandfather, who weighs up to 400-pounds, pinned him down, police said.More >
Inmate dies from meth-laden kiss, girlfriend gets 2 years
An Oregon woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after her inmate boyfriend died from her meth-laden kiss.More >
Video released of ASU rugby player kicking U of A player
The Arizona State University Police Department released on Monday video of an ASU rugby player kicking a defenseless University of Arizona player in the face earlier this year.More >
Former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick takes on angry rattlesnake
A rattlesnake that apparently thought it had found itself a home in the garage of former Coyotes star Jeremy Roenick instead embarked on an unexpected high-flying adventure.More >
Roy Moore says he first noticed his wife when she was 15 or 16 years old
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of pursuing romantic relationships with teenagers while in his 30s, said he first noticed his future wife eight years before he formally met her -- when she would have been as young as 15 years old.More >
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
How to avoid buying a 'hurricane car' here in Arizona
3 On Your Side teamed up with Carfax to see if the average consumer could spot a "hurricane car."More >
VIDEO: How avoid a Black Friday dud
VIDEO: How avoid a Black Friday dud
3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has some tips on how to spot a deal and avoid a dud on Black Friday. (Monday, November 20, 2017)More >
Trends and tips for a safe holiday season
First of all, when it comes to purchasing an item, consumers should always ask for a gift receipt. Not only will the person getting the gift appreciate it, but so will the store.More >
Peoria man says his tablet 'exploded'
A Peoria man says his Samsung Galaxy Note tablet inexplicably caught fire recently but had a hard time dealing with Samsung over the issue.More >
Phoenix-area homeowner hopes to get chandelier returned soon
A sparkling and majestic looking chandelier currently sits inside a Phoenix repair shop where it's been for more than 3 years. And if it could talk, what a story it could tell.More >
Home warranty company denies claim; homeowner frustrated
Gilbert homeowner says his microwave oven caught fire while being used and he wants it replaced. His home warranty company denies the claim.More >
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Valley teen has lots to be thankful for after being smashed on bicycle by hit-and-run driver
The 14-year old from Ahwatukee was riding home on his bicycle Sept. 10 when a driver smashed into him, then took off.More >
Does Gov. Ducey want Trump's support?
Gov. Doug Ducey is up for re-election in 2018 so the question is why wouldn't he want President Trump to campaign for him?More >
Shoppers rush to grocery stores for last minute Thanksgiving items
Grocery stores are stuffed with customers racing to pick up any last minute items for the big meal. Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for grocery shopping.More >
Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner
Some good Samaritans came to the rescue of a Valley woman whose remodeling project was unfinished.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Police release video of ASU rugby player kicking UofA player
Police released video of an Arizona State University rugby player kicking a UofA player in the face during a match in February. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: New information on murder case of Glendale teacher
There is new information in the murder case of a Glendale teacher that raises questions about whether the main suspect could have been stopped before terrorizing several Valley college students. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
50 employees fired after refusing flu shot
(Source: KBJR via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Megahn McCain gets married, per reports
Multiple reports have said Sen. John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain got married in Sedona. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
VIDEO: How to spot a used car flooded by a hurricane
Used cars that were flooded in hurricanes are making their way to Arizona. 3 On Your Side shows how to spot them. (Tuesday, November 21, 2017)More >
Step-grandpa allegedly kills boy after pinning him down
(Source: WLWT via CNN)More >