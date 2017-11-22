3 On Your Side

Update: Good Samaritans help Tempe homeowner

(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

It's a home remodeling project that Josie Thomas didn't think she'd ever see finished and it was completed by some good Samaritans, like Jamie Rose.

"We are finishing a closet here today; your carpet will be in tomorrow," he said.

In a previous 3 On Your Side report back in September, Thomas explained how she gave $9,000 to an unlicensed contractor named David Bailey, who according to his Facebook page boasts about just "Do Your Job."

"He is not doing his job. I thought that was quite ironic," Thomas added.

The unlicensed contractor didn't do his job because he took Thomas’ $9,000 and abandoned her project leaving her home in a mess.

The night that story aired, Rose was watching.

"We just cannot stand to see people taken advantage of," he said.

Rose owns a licensed Valley business called West Coast Remodel & Repair. After seeing that 3 On Your Side report, he and his team rolled up their sleeves and got to work to finish the project by donating not only their labor but also materials.

"We're probably looking at $5,000 to $7,000 worth of donated labor, materials. We're not really nitpicking on it. We want to make sure the job is done right so we're going to do what it takes," Rose said.

3 On Your Side returned to the home to see work in progress. Thomas showed her appreciation by preparing lunch for the crew.

"Can I give you a hug?" Thomas said.

And after a few weeks, Thomas’ remodeling job is finally finished. There are new French doors, as well as new shelving and carpeting in Thomas' bedroom. Even her children's bathroom was re-done.

"Oh my God, my kids’ bathroom is so much nicer than mine!" Thomas said.

There's new flooring in the dining room and new lighting. You name it and it was finished. Thomas says this is a truly a season to be thankful to the men who finished the job and to 3 On Your Side.

"I am so grateful to you guys, for airing the story to doing your research for helping me for connecting me with Jamie," Thomas said. "I can't believe the good that comes out the work that you guys do."

Here's a huge thank you to West Coast Remodel & Repair. The project certainly could not have been done without them.

