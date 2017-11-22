MCSO: 5 rescued after spending night in desert due to stuck car

Authorities say five family members spent a night in the desert before being rescued after their car got stuck on a primitive road in far northern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old Phoenix woman, her three young children, and her 16-year-old sister were rescued Tuesday morning after being reported missing Monday evening by the woman's boyfriend.

[RELATED: Woman stranded in AZ desert for 5 days shares stories of her ordeal]

Their car had gotten stuck on Forest Road 41 northeast of Cave Creek in an area where they could not be reached by phone. They slept in their vehicle overnight and were located in the morning after being able to make a call when they hiked to a place with better cell phone reception.

The Sheriff's Office says none of the family members needed medical attention.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.