Cardinals' Patrick Peterson kicks off annual "Patrick Peterson's Thanksgiving Giveway"

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson is having a solid season with seven pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery. Most teams won't throw his way, and this year he’s arguably among the NFL’s best. Peterson has 21 career interceptions. He’s made the Pro Bowl in all six seasons and was named All-Pro in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Peterson is a hard-nosed competitor who plays the game the right way. This year, he is nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award was established in 2014 and recognizes players who demonstrate good sportsmanship, fair play, integrity and respect for the game. The winner will be announced on Feb. 3, the night before this year's Super Bowl LII.

Peterson’s teammate and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald won the first award in 2014.

The All-Pro cornerback has a lot to be thankful for and is giving back to the local community. Peterson hosted his inaugural "Patrick Peterson's Thanksgiving Giveway" at Fees College Preparatory Middle School in Tempe.

Peterson teamed up with the United Food Bank of Arizona to provide 221 local families with Thanksgiving meals this holiday season. His teammates Chandler Jones and Frostee Rucker also participated, handing out turkeys, potatoes, fresh vegetables and all the Thanksgiving fixings to families in need.

Patrick Peterson represents all that is good in sports. He is charismatic, has a million-dollar smile and cares about people in need. He realizes he is truly blessed and won life's lottery ticket.

And along the way, of his great fortune, Peterson is making sure he gives back to those less fortunate.

