Strawberry Hedgehog began as experimental vegan skincare line for owner/maker Tracy Perkins.

In 2003, out of a bit of curiosity and a lot of health-related necessity, Perkins started working with soaps and lotions. She needed something effective and gentle for her sensitive skin.

Perkins' self-care hobby blossomed into an official business in 2007 and transformed into a home business in 2009 when Strawberry Hedgehog was accepted as the exclusive local bulk soap producer for AZ Whole Foods Markets!

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Love]

Strawberry Hedgehog is now in a full retail space that sits on the charming corner of 15th Avenue and Thomas.

Perkins produces her soaps and whipped cremes inside and cuts every bar of soap herself! You can smell the delicious soaps as you round the corner to her store.

Scents include blueberry, coconut almond, eucalyptus and so many more.

The body cremes come scent-free so you can add lavender or peppermint to meet the occasion and intention.

Strawberry Hedgehog is committed to using the purest toxin-free, cruelty-free ingredients possible for the most effective, luxurious, nourishing skincare possible.

Strawberry Hedgehog is nestled in a beautiful corner store that was originally the Parlins Pharmacy built in the 1950s by the same family that still owns and operates McGurkee's Sandwich Shop next door.

Go in and see Tracy! She will also be at Phx Flea and Phoestivas.

Jaime

Strawberry Hedgehog

1501 W Thomas Rd,

Phoenix, AZ 85015

928-627-6370

Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Email: StrawberryHedgehog@gmail.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/StrawberryHedgehog

Twitter: Twitter.com/VeganHedgehog

Instagram: Instagram.com/StrawberryHedgehogSoap

Web: https://www.strawberryhedgehog.com/

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.