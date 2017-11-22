Peoria police host Thanksgiving weekend DUI task force

Peoria police will join with other west Valley law enforcement agencies in a DUI task force patrolling around the city beginning Saturday, Nov. 25.

The task force will have 40 to 50 officers participating and it will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday and end around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The event is funded through a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. The command post for the DUI task force will be set up at the Peoria Public Safety Administration building at 8351 W. Cinnabar Avenue.

Don’t visit the pit of misery. Drive sober. pic.twitter.com/FfWQbOOKyo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 22, 2017

