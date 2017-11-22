Creamed Corn, Chimichurri Sauce and Wild Drunken Mushrooms

Creamed Corn
Ingredients:
20ears Corn Cleaned
8oz Miso Paste
1ea Sm Dice Yellow Onion
10ea Minced Garlic
4oz Butter
1t Tumeric
1G Heavy Cream
Salt to Season
Preparation:
Saute onion and garlic with butter until translucent then add corn and turmeric cook for 5 minutes then add cream and reduce by ¼.
Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients:
Curley Parsley, 1 Bunch fineley chopped
Cilantro, 1 BUNCH FINELY CHOPPED
RED ONION, FINELY DICED
RED PEPPER FLAKES, 2 TBLSPN
GARLIC, 2 CLOVES, FINELY MINCED
OLIVE OIL, 1 ½ CUPS
RED WINE VINEGAR, ½ CUP
SEA SALT
MILLED PEPPER
Preparation:
1/. COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS EXCEPT RED WINE VINEGAR
2/. ADD RED WINE VINEGAR AT MOMENT OF SERVICE TO KEEP HERB COLOR.
Wild Drunken Mushrooms
Ingredients:
3cup Wild Mushrooms
1t Garlic confit
2oz bourbon
2oz demi glace
1T butter
1. Saute mushrooms with garlic confit, deglaze with bourbon
2. Add demi glaze and butter and saute till glazed