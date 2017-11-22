Creamed Corn, Chimichurri Sauce and Wild Drunken Mushrooms

Creamed Corn

Ingredients:

20ears Corn Cleaned

8oz Miso Paste

1ea Sm Dice Yellow Onion

10ea Minced Garlic

4oz Butter

1t Tumeric

1G Heavy Cream

Salt to Season

Preparation:

Saute onion and garlic with butter until translucent then add corn and turmeric cook for 5 minutes then add cream and reduce by ¼.

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

Curley Parsley, 1 Bunch fineley chopped

Cilantro, 1 BUNCH FINELY CHOPPED

RED ONION, FINELY DICED

RED PEPPER FLAKES, 2 TBLSPN

GARLIC, 2 CLOVES, FINELY MINCED

OLIVE OIL, 1 ½ CUPS

RED WINE VINEGAR, ½ CUP

SEA SALT

MILLED PEPPER

Preparation:

1/. COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS EXCEPT RED WINE VINEGAR

2/. ADD RED WINE VINEGAR AT MOMENT OF SERVICE TO KEEP HERB COLOR.

Wild Drunken Mushrooms

Ingredients:

3cup Wild Mushrooms

1t Garlic confit

2oz bourbon

2oz demi glace

1T butter

1. Saute mushrooms with garlic confit, deglaze with bourbon

2. Add demi glaze and butter and saute till glazed