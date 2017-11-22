Your Life A to Z

Creamed Corn, Chimichurri Sauce and Wild Drunken Mushrooms

Posted:

Creamed Corn

Ingredients:
20ears Corn Cleaned
8oz Miso Paste
1ea Sm Dice Yellow Onion
10ea Minced Garlic
4oz Butter
1t Tumeric
1G Heavy Cream
Salt to Season

Preparation:
Saute onion and garlic with butter until translucent then add corn and turmeric cook for 5 minutes then add cream and reduce by ¼. 

Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:
Curley Parsley, 1 Bunch fineley chopped
Cilantro, 1 BUNCH FINELY CHOPPED
RED ONION, FINELY DICED
RED PEPPER FLAKES, 2 TBLSPN
GARLIC, 2 CLOVES, FINELY MINCED
OLIVE OIL, 1 ½ CUPS
RED WINE VINEGAR, ½ CUP
SEA SALT
MILLED PEPPER

Preparation:
1/. COMBINE ALL INGREDIENTS EXCEPT RED WINE VINEGAR
2/. ADD RED WINE VINEGAR AT MOMENT OF SERVICE TO KEEP HERB COLOR. 

Wild Drunken Mushrooms

Ingredients:
3cup  Wild Mushrooms
1t    Garlic confit
2oz   bourbon
2oz   demi glace
1T    butter

1. Saute mushrooms with garlic confit, deglaze with bourbon
2. Add demi glaze and butter and saute till glazed

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV