Phoenix police: Woman kills intruder in attempted armed robbery

Phoenix police say a woman shot and killed a man who tried to force his way into her home Tuesday night.

According to Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix PD, witnesses reported that the suspect grabbed the victim and entered her residence near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive at around 11 p.m.

Fortune said the victim tried to close the door but the suspect forced his way into the home.

The victim grabbed a handgun and shot the suspect.

The suspect fled the residence and was found by police at a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fortune said early indication is that this was an attempted armed robbery.

The shooting is still under investigation.

