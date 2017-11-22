Wednesday, November 22

Wildlife World Zoo: Meet a Rock Squirrel

Interesting facts:

Rock squirrels are a variety of ground squirrel, preferring to spend their time on the ground than in trees.

They have short, squat bodies and legs for keeping close to the ground and moving quickly

They burrow under the ground and among rock piles

Known for finding snake skins, they will actually chew the shed up and cover their body with the chewed-up snake skin. This makes them smell like a snake. They will cover their tail in copious amount of the chewed up shed and actually shake their tail to mimic a snake to other predators

Range: Southwest United States

Habitat: dry forests, rocky deserts and hills

Diet: Vegetation, insects, seeds

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

The Maggiore Group is searching for 200 new members to join the restaurant teams at The Sicilian Butcher and Hash Kitchen.

Phoenix-based The Maggiore Group will host a job fair, hiring 200 employees to join the hospitality team for its latest concept, The Sicilian Butcher, Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar, a modern-casual meatball and butcher-inspired restaurant, and Hash Kitchen, a creative brunchery and build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. The Maggiore Group is the owner and operator of Hash Kitchen, Tomaso's Italian Restaurant, Tomaso's When in Rome, and The Sicilian Butcher.

Job fair date and times include:

November 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Maggiore Group is hiring for all hourly-pay positions including servers, hosts/hostesses, bartenders, prep cooks and line cooks in anticipation of The Sicilian Butcher's launch on December 1 and the newest Hash Kitchen locations in Chandler and Arcadia which are scheduled to open in early 2018. Job applicants may apply in-person and bring resumes to the job fair or email jenny@maggioregroup.com for employment questions.

Job fair location:

The Sicilian Butcher, Craft Meatballs and Charcuterie Bar (Tatum Blvd. and Greenway Road)

15530 N. Tatum Blvd. Suite 160

Phoenix, AZ 85032

For more information visit: www.thesicilianbutcher.com and www.hashkitchen.com

Winter Wonderfest at Wild Horse Pass

It's a holiday event featuring the Ice Princess Castle, Santa's workshop, S'mores Land, Bounce Houses, a zipline, Santa's train, a snow play area, Ferris wheel, carousel, Christmas lights and holiday craft shopping.

Open Friday- Sunday

2 p.m. 10 p.m.

General Admission tickets are $20; Tickets for rides and attractions inside are available on-site.

For more information: www.WinterWonderfestAZ.com

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

20000 S. Maricopa Road

Chandler, AZ 85226

Enjoy food, entertainment, gifts and more at Glendale Glitters

The stunning display of 1.6 million LED lights will illuminate sixteen blocks of Historic Downtown Glendale, making it the largest free holiday light display in Arizona.

This award-winning festival is one of the best-loved events for Arizona families’ year after year! Visitors of all ages will delight in holiday entertainment, delectable food, hand-crafted holiday gifts, a children's snow field and petting zoo, shopping and, of course, visits with Jolly Ol' St. Nick.

The Countdown to Glendale Glitters Show starts at 5:30 on Friday, Nov. 24th and at 6:00 p.m. Glendale's Mayor and Councilmembers light up the downtown for the first time this season all 16 blocks, and 1.6 million lights!

The glittering magic of Glendale's holiday light display remains lit nightly through Jan. 6, 2018, from 5 -11 p.m. each evening. Historic Downtown Glendale is located at 58th and Glendale avenues. For more information on additional holiday festivals, call the Special Event Hotline at 623-930-2299.

Parking: For Glendale Glitters Spectacular and the Holiday weekends is available throughout the downtown area. Event attendees will have the option and convenience of paying for preferred parking in the two downtown garages, located at City Hall, at 59th and Glenn Drive and Bank of America Building, at 58th and Glenn Drives.

For Glendale Glitters Spectacular Weekend only (November 24-25, 2017), a FREE shuttle service is offered from Glendale Community College.

For more information: www.visitglendale.com

Downtown Glendale Murphy Park

58th Avenue, between Glendale Ave. and Glenn Drive

623-930-2299

FREE admission!

Historic Downtown Glendale

Jaime's Local Love: Strawberry Hedgehog-Home to homemade soaps

Strawberry Hedgehog Soap Shop & Vegan Boutique -- One of a kind store that is 100% non-toxic and free of any animal byproducts. All body care is crafted by hand in-house and every item in the store has been hand selected to meet our standards. What's missing from our store: parabens, fragrance/perfumes, styrene, triclosan, phthalates, SLS, petroleum byproducts, animal fat (lard, tallow, cow or goat milk), leather, collagen, gelatin, beeswax, honey, cochineal, feathers, wool, etc. What is jam packed in our store: organic plant based ingredients, essential oils, colorful herbs and minerals, cruelty free textiles, locally made gifts of all kinds.

For more information: https://www.strawberryhedgehog.com/ and Facebook: www.Facebook.com/StrawberryHedgehog

Strawberry Hedgehog Soap Shop and Vegan Boutique

1501 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Hours: Open today11AM-7PM

Phone: (928) 637-6270

Email: StrawberryHedgehog@gmail.com

DPS safety warning for holiday travelers

Traveling during the holidays can be stressful. The Department of Public Safety is here with a safety warning for those commuting this weekend, and through the New Year.

Traveling during holidays can be stressful. The following are a few tips to help you arrive at your destination safely:

Buckle up - drivers and passengers.

Allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

Avoid crowded roads by starting as early as possible. Traffic picks up on the highways the day before a holiday and continues through the weekend.

If you are driving through any major metropolitan areas, leave time for construction delays and other congestion.

Check the weather in your town, your destination, and points along the way.

Be prepared by having a good travel kit for your trunk including snow chains, an ice scraper, a good pair of gloves, flares and a flashlight. Warm blankets, water and snacks are a good idea, too.

Let the people you are visiting know your route and your expected time of arrival.

Don't speed. The leading cause of collisions in North Carolina is speed. Every 17 minutes, someone is killed or injured on N.C. highways in a speed-related accident. Speeding doesn't save that much time on a longer trip.

Take breaks when going long distances. AAA recommends that drivers stop every two hours for a 15-minute break.

Turn on your headlights and leave them on throughout the trip.

Stay out of the pack of cars to leave you room for any sudden stops.

Steer into a skid. Take your foot off the gas, but do not brake. If you have to brake and you have antilock brakes, apply a firm and steady pressure to the brake pedal. In older cars without anti-lock brakes, gently pump the brake pedal.

Don't drink and drive

Alcohol effects judgement. If you drink alcohol, don't make a bad decision to drive.

If you drink, either stay home, or have a designated driver or take a cab.

Don't let your designated driver drink alcohol.

Remember that it doesn't take a lot of alcohol to reach the legal limit of .08. Many people who are arrested don't feel impaired.

Party hosts should make sure their guests don't drink and drive. Either offer them a place to spend the night or get them a taxi.

Over-the-counter breath analyzers may not be as accurate as the ones used by law enforcement -- so don't trust their results as to whether you are sober enough to drive. When in doubt, don't drive.

Motorists with cellular phones can report safety hazards, including suspected drunken drivers, to the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47) toll free.

Being charged with driving while impaired is an expensive experience. For a first offender who hires a lawyer for a trial, the cost can be at a minimum of $2,500. The fines alone can add up to $4,000.

Thanksgiving: a time to notice your loved ones need help?

Given the visits to far-off family and friends that are characteristic of the holiday season, the signs of distress in an elder loved one may seem more apparent. Maybe mom and dad are struggling with home maintenance, or balancing their budget - forgetting to take care of themselves like they used to. Mariposa Point of Gilbert shares the signs to watch for.

Are the holidays a time when more of these signs become noticeable?

Whenever there's been a gap of time between visits, changes will be more noticeable. The Holidays are what bring visits during the year, so after a long stint away, any physical and/or behavioral change will certainly stand out more significantly.

3-4 of the obvious signs that a loved one may be ready for assisted living.

1. Changes in appearance (weight loss or weight gain, hygiene not up to par, wearing the same clothes every day, etc.)

2. If they can no longer perform daily living tasks with minimal effort (showering, medication management, cooking, etc.)

3. Significant changes to their usual habits. (Mom stops playing her favorite weekly game of Bridge with her girlfriends, etc.)

What sort of options are available for a loved one who should transition to a more dependent environment?

For long term care, there are Assisted Living Homes (10 or fewer residents) and Assisted Living Centers with 11 or more residents, which are typically called Communities and may or may not have a Memory Care component to them.

Are the holidays a time when the transition to assisted living should be planned?

Although it may go against our grain to move a loved one out of their house over the Holidays, remember, a house is just bricks and mortar. A home is where your loved, safe, comfortable and well taken care of.

For more information: https://mariposapoint.com/

At the Movies: Behind the scenes of "Coco"

Tara Hitchcock talks to the directors of the new film.

For more information on the movie "Coco," visit: http://movies.disney.com/coco



For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

